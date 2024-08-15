Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate India on Independence Day

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday, August 15, sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of India Droupadi Murmu on the anniversary of her country’s 78th Independence Day.

The two leaders wished the Indian president continued good health and happiness, and for steady progress and prosperity for the government and people of the Republic of India, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Indian embassy in Riyadh celebrated the 78th Independence Day with full enthusiasm.

“Ambassador Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan unfurled the Tricolour, paid homage to Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and read out the Address to the Nation by Hon’ble Rashtrapati ji,” the embassy posted on X.

Number of cultural performances, filled with patriotic fervour, were presented by the Indian students and other community members.

Several other foreign leaders and diplomats also extended their best wishes to India.

For the 11th time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort during the Independence Day celebrations.

The theme of this year’s Independence Day is ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’. The celebrations will serve as a platform to provide a renewed push to the Government’s efforts towards transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047.

