Saudi: King Fahd Complex prints Quran in Al-Bazzi’s narration

Riyadh: The King Fahd Complex for Printing of the Quran in Madinah, Saudi Arabia has announced the printing of the new version of the Quran, according to Al-Bazzi’s narration on the authority of Ibn Kathir Al-Makki, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This is the first time King Fahd Complex is printing the Holy Quran in Al-Bazzi narration, one of the seven canonical methods of reciting the Holy Book.

The new print version aligns with the narration of Al-Bazzi on the authority of Ibn Kathir Al-Makki in its pages. The Holy Qur’an printed at the complex so far is according to the narration of Hafs, in which each page begins with a verse and ends with a verse.

The launch of this edition comes in line with the unlimited support that the complex finds from the custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince, who gave special care to the printing of the Quran.

The complex includes modern equipment and advanced capabilities in the field of preparation for printing, binding, and various controls.

The complex’s production capacity is 20 million copies of the Quran annually. Since 1985, it made over 345 million copies of the Quran, which is widely used by all sects of Islam.