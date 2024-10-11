Saudi launches new insurance scheme to protect expat workers

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MoHRSD) and the Insurance Authority has launched a new insurance scheme “Insurance Product,” to protect the rights of expatriate workers.

The Insurance Product, which took effect on Sunday, October 6, aims to alleviate the financial burden on workers in cases where employers default on wage payments.

It covers unpaid wages and other dues for expatriate workers employed by private sector establishments.

The scheme will be implemented in accordance with the insurance document’s terms and benefits, as well as the policies and procedures regulating it.

The benefits include the provision of travel tickets for expatriate workers who wish to return to their home countries.

The launch of the Insurance Product aligns with Kingdom’s efforts to enhance labor market development, maintain contractual rights, and enhance market attractiveness and efficiency.

The Insurance Product aligns with the MoHRSD’s systems and procedures, including the Wage Protection Law and contract documentation.

The ministry has released a comprehensive guide outlining the procedures related to the Insurance Product, which can be accessed on its website.