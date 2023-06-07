Saudi launches voluntary program to serve elderly pilgrims in Madinah

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has launched a voluntary program to provide health, education, and ambulance services to elderly pilgrims and residents of Madinah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The ministry said that 121 volunteers had signed up for the program.

They provide their services in centers close to Islamic sites in Madinah frequented by pilgrims, including the Prophet’s Mosque, Quba Mosque, Qiblatain Mosque, Miqat Mosque and Sayyid al-Shuhada Mosque.

The volunteers have been trained on how to deal with pilgrims from other cultures who spoke different languages.

They will also provide pilgrims with health awareness so that they can complete their rituals safely and efficiently.

The program will continue until the end of this year’s Haj season.

What is Haj?

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it, at least once in a lifetime.

This year, the Haj is expected to start on June 26 and will take place without COVID-19 restrictions, allowing a large number of pilgrims to participate.