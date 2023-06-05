Saudi Arabia: Pilgrims arrive in huge numbers in Madinah prior to Haj

Riyadh: Thousands of pilgrims from all over the world continue to arrive at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah prior to the Haj pilgrimage, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Many pilgrims are keen on visiting Madinah before performing the rituals of Haj to pay their respects to the Prophet and pray at the Grand Mosque.

Also Read Haj 2023: Saudi announces largest operational plan in history

The authorities receive pilgrims at the airport with flowers, dates and Zamzam water bottles upon arrival and their entry procedures proceed smoothly and efficiently.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) in the Madinah region has begun implementing the operational plan for this year’s Haj season.

The Director General of the Authority in Madinah, Dr Ahmed bin Ali Al-Zahrani, said that the plan includes providing emergency medical services to visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque, as well as on the roads leading to Madinah.

He said that the plan will be operational until Muharram 15, 1445 AH.

#مطار_المدينة

وصول أولى رحلات ضيوف الرحمن القادمين من تركيا المستفيدين من مبادرة #طريق_مكة. pic.twitter.com/oFsPZRGtxn — مطار المدينة | Madinah Airport (@madinahairport) May 30, 2023

1410 officials and volunteers have been deployed to serve the pilgrims.

45 emergency centres are participating in the implementation of the plan, including 79 paramedic teams equipped with the latest vehicles and 710 other people ready to carry out air ambulance services.

Al-Zahrani said that the operational capacity of the Prophet’s Mosque and the surrounding squares will be increased to keep up with the increase in the number of worshippers.

Also Read Haj 2023: Saudi Arabia mobilizes 22K personnel to serve pilgrims

The SRCA plans to make use of the region’s command and control room and that medical services start from the moment they are needed.

Welcoming Indonesian pilgrims at Madinah airport! pic.twitter.com/zhPt5xOSxa — The Holy Mosques (@theholymosques) June 4, 2023

What is Haj?

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it, at least once in a lifetime.

This year, the Haj is expected to start on June 26 and will take place without COVID-19 restrictions, allowing a large number of pilgrims to participate.