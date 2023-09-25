Saudi National Day: Over 4.7K discount licenses issued for 37M products

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce (MoC) has issued over 4,700 discount and promotional offer licenses on the occasion of the Kingdom’s 93rd National Day, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

These licenses extend to commercial establishments and e-stores across all regions of the Kingdom.

The MoC stated that these licenses were granted in just four days from the start of the sales season, which will end at the end of September.

It indicated that it had issued 2,241 discount licenses for commercial enterprises, 436 licenses for electronic shops, and 2,040 licenses for promotional offers in commercial enterprises and e-shops.

The discount licenses covered over 37 million products across food, electronics, electrical devices, perfumes, smartphones, and clothing for men, women, and children.

The sales.mc.gov.sa link simplifies the process for merchants to request licenses for seasonal discounts, allowing them to save their own e-discount balance.

The service allows for the printing of licenses, thereby reducing the prevalence of fake discounts and fostering a more energizing business environment.