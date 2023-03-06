Saudi non-oil private sector record highest level in 8 years

It rose to 59.8 points in February 2023 from 58.2 points recorded in the previous January.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th March 2023 8:49 pm IST
Saudi non-oil private sector record highest level in 8 years
Photo: Anadolu Agency

Riyadh: The activity of the non-oil private sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) accelerated during February to the highest level in 8 years, in light of increased demand associated with the improvement of economic conditions, the Anadolu Agency reported.

Data from Standard & Poor’s Global showed that the purchasing managers’ index reading in Saudi Arabia which monitors the performance of non-oil private sector – rose to 59.8 points in February from 58.2 points in January.

Also Read
Saudi: Dates for breaking fast in Grand Mosque to be tested

The survey showed that the new orders sub-index rose to 68.7 last month, the highest reading in more than eight years from 65.3 in January, continuing a recent upward trend based on strong demand momentum.

Reuters attributed the significant rise in new orders to the improvement in economic conditions for companies, as the production sub-index recorded a strong increase, reaching 65.6 in February, from 63.6 in January, which led to further expansion in employment and purchasing.

The survey indicated that the improvement in economic conditions leads to confidence in future business activity over the next 12 months.

Also Read
Ramzan 2023: Saudi’s two holy mosques prepare to welcome 3M worshippers

Saudi Arabia plans to focus on initiatives to develop the non-oil economy in 2023 but it will not enhance financial spending, according to what the Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal Al-Ibrahim said in previous statements, adding the government intends to use its unexpected oil revenues for this year to accelerate the diversification of its economy away from fuel.

Purchasing Managers’ Index is based on five main pillars, which are new orders, inventory and production levels, suppliers’ delivery volume, and the employment and work environment.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th March 2023 8:49 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button