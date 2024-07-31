Saudi officials attend inauguration of Iranian President following king Salman’s directive

Saudi Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abdullah bin Saud Al-Anzi was among the delegation who attended the ceremony.

Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 1st August 2024 12:01 am IST
Masoud Pezeshkian was swearing in as the Islamic Republic of Iran's new president

In a significant diplomatic move, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) showed its presence at the inauguration ceremony of the newly-elected Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, upon the directive of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

It is pertinent to note that Masoud Pezeshkian was sworn in as the Islamic Republic of Iran’s new president on Tuesday, July 30, in the presence of top-ranking political officials and foreign dignitaries during a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Shura Council in Tehran.

Saudi Minister of State, Cabinet Member, and Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prince Dr. Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdulaziz, and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Waleed bin Abdulkarim El-Khereiji, were present at the inauguration ceremony, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Prince Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdulaziz conveyed the congratulations of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister to the Iranian President and their wishes for the brotherly people of Iran for success, progress, and prosperity.

Saudi Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abdullah bin Saud Al-Anzi was among the delegation that attended the ceremony.

