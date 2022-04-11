Saudi: Over 1000 women volunteers to serve Makkah pilgrims in Ramzan

Riyadh: In the significant move toward women’s empowerment, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has approved 1018 female volunteers to serve in the Grand Mosque in Makkah during Ramzan 1443 AH, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The women volunteers in a number of fields, including language translation, assisting the elderly by driving electric vehicles, and providing other mobility services.

The women volunteers were recruited through the national platform for voluntary work, which is run by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD).

According to Bayan Al-Hadhali, Director of the Department of Social Services and Women’s Voluntary Work at the Grand Mosque, “The Saudi Vision 2030 enabled women working in the Grand Mosque to harness all their resources and scientific and professional capabilities in serving pilgrims and visitors, in order to achieve local and international leadership in the field of volunteering, and to facilitate the men and women destined to perform their worship with ease.”

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman plans to change economic and social rules as part of his vision 2030 plan to diversify the country’s economy.

As part of the Vision 2030 plans being implemented in the country, many new areas have been opened up for women.

In July 2021, for the first time, women were allowed to complete Haj without a male guardian (mahrem).

In 2021, for the first time, Saudi female officers were allowed to guard Islam’s holiest site not just that the women were allowed driving licenses, and even elected to councils, and so on.