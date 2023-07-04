Saudi: Over 17K arrested for attempting to perform Haj without permit

Published: 4th July 2023
Riyadh: The security authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have arrested 17,615 people for attempting to perform Haj without the necessary permit this year, according to the Director of Public Security and Chairman of the Haj Security Committee, Lt. Gen. Mohammad Al Bassami.

Of those arrested, 9,509 people violated labour, residence and border security regulations.

The security services also seized 105 fake Haj campaigns in various regions of the Kingdom, and those responsible for the campaigns were arrested and referred to Public Prosecution.

Al-Basami said that a total of 202,695 people without Haj permits were turned away from Makkah’s entry points. A total of 128,999 vehicles that do not have permission to enter Makkah and holy places have also been returned.

He praised the efforts of the Haj security forces and emphasized that they implemented the security and organizational plans related to the Haj with high efficiency and professionalism.

