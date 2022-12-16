Saudi: Over 81 ml worshipers visit Prophet’s mosque in 5 months

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) announced that the total number of worshipers visited the Prophet’s Mosque has reached more than 81 million, since the beginning of Muharram 1, 1444 (July 30, 2022) to the 19th of Jumada Al-Awwal (December 13, 2022).

General President for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Abdulrahman Al-Sudais has said that during that time some 8 million people prayed in the honorable Rawdah, while the total number of visitors paying their respects to the holy prophet and his two companions reached more than 7 million.

“The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Holy Mosque harnessed all services for worshipers and visitors and tackled all obstacles through its various departments to provide all means of comfort for them to perform their rituals with ease and comfort,” he said.

Al-Sudais added that the agency responsible for the mosque has mobilized all its resources and services to ensure that worshipers perform their religious rituals easily and smoothly.

4 million Umrah visas issued in 6 months

Saudi Arabia has issued 4 million visas for overseas Muslims to perform Umrah or lesser pilgrimage since the start of the current season in July.

The issuance comes within the framework of the Ministry’s efforts, in partnership with other sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to facilitate the arrival of Umrah performers and obtain high-quality services.

The Kingdom recently launched an electronic platform that aims to facilitate access to Umrah services, including visits to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

The nusuk.sa platform allows Muslims wishing to perform Umrah or visit holy places to obtain the necessary visas and permits, as well as book related packages online.

The Saudi authorities also extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 days, and allowed its holders to enter the Kingdom through all land, air and sea ports.