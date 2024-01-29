Saudi project clears 733 Houthi mines in Yemen in a week

Riyadh: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s (KSrelief) Masam Project for clearing mines in Yemen, has successfully dismantled 733 Houthi-laid mines from Saturday, January 20 to Friday, January 26.
The count includes 2 anti-personnel mines, 126 anti-tank mines, 602 unexploded ordnance, and three explosive device.
On King Salman’s directives, Saudi Arabia has launched a Project Masam in 2018, to assist the Yemeni people and open up channels for humanitarian supplies to reach the nation’s citizens.
Demining operations were conducted in various locations including Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale, and Saada.
Since the start of the project until January 26, a total of 430,323 mines have been cleared in Yemen.
It includes 272,868 unexploded ordnance items, 143,044 anti-tank mines, 7,960 improvised explosive devices, and 6,451 anti-personnel mines.
It is reported that Houthi militias planted over two million mines in Yemen, causing thousands of civilian deaths and injuries, and leaving large areas polluted and posing a long-term threat to citizens.