Saudi project clears 733 Houthi mines in Yemen in a week

Riyadh: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s (KSrelief) Masam Project for clearing mines in Yemen, has successfully dismantled 733 Houthi-laid mines from Saturday, January 20 to Friday, January 26.

The count includes 2 anti-personnel mines, 126 anti-tank mines, 602 unexploded ordnance, and three explosive device.

On King Salman’s directives, Saudi Arabia has launched a Project Masam in 2018, to assist the Yemeni people and open up channels for humanitarian supplies to reach the nation’s citizens.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: AlUla CEO arrested on corruption charges

Demining operations were conducted in various locations including Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale, and Saada.

Since the start of the project until January 26, a total of 430,323 mines have been cleared in Yemen.

It includes 272,868 unexploded ordnance items, 143,044 anti-tank mines, 7,960 improvised explosive devices, and 6,451 anti-personnel mines.

أعلن مدير عام مشروع #مسام أسامة القصيبي أن الفرق الميدانية نزعت منذ انطلاقة المشروع وحتى 26 يناير الجاري 430.323 لغماً و ذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة. pic.twitter.com/psL5PUjSUZ — Project Masam مشروع مسام (@MasamProject) January 28, 2024

It is reported that Houthi militias planted over two million mines in Yemen, causing thousands of civilian deaths and injuries, and leaving large areas polluted and posing a long-term threat to citizens.