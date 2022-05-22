Saudi: SAR 2L fine, jail time for threatening someone to perjure

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) announced the imposition of a fine of 200,000 Saudi Arabian Riyals (SAR) and 5-years jail on anyone who forces or threatens someone to perjure.

The Saudi Public Prosecution through its official account on Twitter warned that anyone who uses physical force, threats, or intimidation to manipulate someone into giving false testimony would be punished with imprisonment, in addition to a fine.

The Public Prosecution explained that the penalties are not limited only to those who threaten, but also include every person who deprives another person of a deserved benefit, makes a promise to obtain an undue advantage, offers it, or grants it to incite the threatening party to give false testimony. It also includes persons who interfere with the testimony of another or provide incorrect evidence related to committing one of any stipulated’ crimes.

أحاط نظام مكافحة جرائم الاتجار بالأشخاص أدلة الإثبات الجزائية وموثوقيتها بحماية رفيعة، فقررت أحكامه عقوبات جزائية حال استخدام القوة أو التهديد للإدلاء بشهادة زور أو تقديم أدلة غير صحيحة أو التأثير في إرادة أي من أطرافها في هذا الشأن.#النيابة_العامة pic.twitter.com/RSzarw8V6k — النيابة العامة (@bip_ksa) May 19, 2022

