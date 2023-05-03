Saudi sets Guinness record for longest phrase written from coffee beans

The phrase, “Heritage Commission,” was written on a board with 6088 Saudi Khawlani coffee beans.

The painting that entered the Guinness Book of Records. Photo: SPA

Riyadh: In a new achievement added to the achievements of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Heritage Authority announced that it had set a Guinness Book of World Records for the longest phrase written with coffee beans.

This comes as part of the World Heritage Day activities that the Commission recently held at the King Abdulaziz Historical Center in Riyadh.

The Heritage Authority received the registration certificate in the presence of a representative of the Guinness Book of Records and representatives of the Heritage Authority.

This record in Guinness World Records comes in the context of the Heritage Authority’s keenness to enhance the Authority’s presence in organizations and encyclopedias worldwide to inform the international community of the importance of the cultural heritage sector in the Kingdom and the attention and care it receives.

Saudi Khawlani coffee

It is noteworthy that the Saudi Khawlani coffee is considered one of the finest types of coffee, and its cultivation was associated with the customs of the people of the region, their poetry, their songs and their economy.

In 2022, UNESCO added Saudi Arabia’s Khawlani coffee and the skills and knowledge associated with its cultivation to its list of intangible cultural heritage.

