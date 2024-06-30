Saudi: Temperatures may soar to 49 degrees Celsius this week

Riyadh: Temperatures across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) are expected to remain high, up to 49 degrees Celsius, starting on Sunday, June 30, until next Friday, July 5.

In a post on X, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) indicated that the eastern region are expected to experience extremely hot weather, with maximum temperatures ranging between 46 and 49 degrees Celsius.

The centre said that temperatures in parts of the Riyadh region expected to range between 46 to 44 degree Celsius.

The forecast predicts similar conditions in Makkah and Madinah, with temperatures reaching 42 to 45 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, June 29, the NCM announced that Al-Ahsa and Sharurah experienced the highest temperature at 47 degrees Celsius, while Dammam reached 46 degrees Celsius.

Madinah, Mina, and Wadi Al-Dawasir also recorded temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius.