Renovated Al-Ghars Well linked to Prophet’s life in Madinah captivates visitors

Madinah: Visitors to Madinah, Saudi Arabia, are keen to explore historical sites related to Prophet Muhammad’s life and appreciate the efforts made to preserve these landmarks.

One such site is Al-Ghars Well, also known as Bir Ghars, located 1,500 meters south of the Prophet’s Mosque in the Al-awali district.

The Prophet (PBUH) preferred the Al-Ghars Well due to its freshness, and was said to have drank water and performed ablution from it.

The well has been renovated as part of a program aimed at preserving and enhancing historical mosques, sites, and landmarks in Madinah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Visitors to the Al-Ghars Well enjoy its natural surroundings, drink water from designated points, and take photos.

Following the completion of Haj rituals, many pilgrims visit Madinah to visit the Prophet’s Mosque and other historical landmarks deeply connected to his life.

It is noted that this year the Haj pilgrimage took place from June 14 to 19.

More than 1.83 million people performed the Haj this year, including more than 1.6 million from 22 countries.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it, at least once in a lifetime.