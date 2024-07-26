Saudi to participate in UNESCO World Heritage Committee in India

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will actively participate in the upcoming 46th Session of the World Heritage Committee in India. The session will take place in New Delhi from July 21 to July 31, 2024.

For the first time, India will host this prestigious event, showcasing its rich cultural and natural heritage on a local platform, marking a significant occasion.

The session will be attended by UNESCO officials and representatives from 195 member states who ratified the World Heritage Convention of 1972.

The Kingdom will be represented by the Saudi National Committee for Education, Culture and Science and the Kingdom’s permanent delegation to UNESCO and the Heritage Commission, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia’s participation is noteworthy as it will focus on enhancing its influence in international heritage discussion, especially with its cultural sites, such as the Cultural Landscape of Al-Faw, being considered for inscription on the World Heritage List.

During this year’s session, the World Heritage Committee will review a proposal to add 27 new sites from various regions worldwide to the World Heritage List.

It will also assess the preservation status of 124 sites currently included on the list, including 56 that are categorized as being in danger.

The World Heritage Committee, consisting of representatives from 21 countries elected by the 195 parties to the Convention Concerning the Protection of World Cultural and Natural Heritage, oversees the implementation of the convention.