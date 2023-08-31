Saudi: Umrah ministry offers assistance to specially-abled worshipers; check

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced special assistance for people with disabilities in the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during the season of Umrah.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah made this announcement through its official X platform (Twitter) in response to inquiries in this regard.

The statement clarifies that specially-abled worshippers will receive a range of services to ensure a comfortable and inclusive experience.

Prayers

The specially-abled worshipers will get exclusive places for namaz (prayer) within the circumambulation area and designated zones in the two mosques.

Friday sermon translation

During a Friday sermon (Khutba) a sign language translation service will be provided to make it understandable for the worshipers.

Quran accessibility.

Visually impaired worshipers will get copies of the Quran.

Mobility assistance

The specially-abled worshipers can access special walkways and paths for carts, allowing visually impaired worshipers to move around the two holy Mosques effortlessly.

Sign language CDs

Hearing-impaired worshipers will get CDs that offer a visual mode of communication, allowing them to access and understand religious teaching effectively.