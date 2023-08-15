Saudi urges increased efforts to combat misuse of religion for politics

Two-day International Islamic Conference on "Communication and Integration" kicked off in Makkah on Sunday, August 13.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th August 2023 1:44 pm IST
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Sheikh

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Sheikh has called for intensifying efforts to combat the misuse of religion for political purposes, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

He emphasised that this is significant due to heresies, hate speech, and Islam distortion, especially when some Islamic groups exploit religion for political goals.

The minister said this while inaugurating the two-day International Islamic Conference on “Communication and Integration with the departments of religious affairs, Ifta and Sheikhdoms in the World,” which kicked off in Makkah on Sunday, August 13.

About 150 prominent Islamic scholars, muftis, religious leaders and thinkers from 85 countries around the world are participating in the conference.

Al-Sheikh emphasized that the conference embodies the great meaning of consultation in Saudi Arabia, which has adopted the true message of Islam and spreads the principles of justice, mercy and moderation. The conference embodies the authentic approach of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to become a role model for others.

The minister stressed the importance of holding a conference focusing on consultation and cooperation to serve moderate centrist Islam, addressing hate speech, extremism and corruption that affect Islam and the principles of justice in it.

