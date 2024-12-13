Saudi wealth fund PIF acquires 15 pc stake in Heathrow Airport

In a significant move, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has acquired a 15 percent stake in FGP TopCo, which is the holding company of London‘s Heathrow Airport.

The stake was bought from Ferrovial, a Spanish infrastructure company, and certain other FGP TopCo shareholders.

“PIF is pleased to be investing in Heathrow Airport, a vital UK asset and a world-class airport,” said PIF Deputy Governor and Head of International Investments Turqi Al-Nowaiser.

“We believe in the importance of infrastructure as a key sector in supporting the transition to net zero. Heathrow acts as a crucial gateway to the world, and we look forward to supporting Heathrow’s management in its efforts to secure the sustainable growth of the airport and to continue to maintain its position as a global aviation hub,” he added.

#PIF today announced that it has completed the acquisition of a stake of approximately 15% in FGP TopCo, the holding company of Heathrow Airport Holdings Ltd., from Ferrovial SE and certain other FGP TopCo shareholders.



Learn more: https://t.co/8Wc3NWKWDE pic.twitter.com/DGyxdrjCSU — Public Investment Fund (@PIF_en) December 12, 2024

PIF’s investment in Heathrow Airport aligns with its strategy to support key sectors and businesses as long-term partners in its global portfolio of assets.

Simultaneously, Ardian, a Paris-headquartered private equity fund, acquired a 22.6 percent stake in FGP TopCo through a separate transaction.

In June, PIF and Ardian announced to acquire 37.62 percenf of Heathrow Airport.

In November 2024, Ferrovial reached an agreement to sell its 25 per cent stake for 3 billion dollars to PIF and Ardian.

Qatar Investment Authority holds a 20 percent stake in Heathrow, alongside Singapore’s GIC sovereign wealth fund and US Alinda Capital Partners.