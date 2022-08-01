Saudi: Withholding passports, wages among human trafficking practices

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 1st August 2022 8:01 pm IST
Saudi: Withholding workers passports, wages among suspected human trafficking practices
Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Sunday warned that withholding a worker’s passport or salary is among the suspected human trafficking practices in the country, local media reported.

Mohammed Al Masri, the secretary general of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, an affiliate of the Saudi Human Rights Commission said, “these practices include withholding some identification papers such as the passport.”

According to Arabia television Al Ekhbariya, Al Masri further said, the passport is a personal document that no one has the right to illegally keep.

Other offences include withholding wages.

According to him, forcing a worker to do work without a contract is classified as human trafficking.

Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al-Muajab on Saturday, July 30, announced a jail term of 15 years along with a penalty of Saudi Riyal (SAR) 1,00,000 for persons found guilty of trafficking people into the Kingdom.

