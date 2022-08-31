Saudi woman sent to 45 yrs in prison for ‘tweeting her opinions’

Riyadh: A Saudi woman Nourah bint Saeed al-Qahtani has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for using Twitter to express her opinions.

Nourah bint Saeed al-Qahtani has been sentenced to 45 years by the Specialised Criminal Court (SCC), which convicted her of “using the internet to divide society” and “undermining public order,” according to the Organization for Democracy in the Arab World (DAWN), on Tuesday.

Al-Qahtani had been detained in Saudi Arabia since July 2021.

The foundation said that the ruling against Al-Qahtani was issued “probably during the past week.”

Abdullah Alaoudh, Dawn’s Gulf director, said Qahtani appears to have been sentenced for “simply tweeting her opinions”.

DAWN has yet to get more details about Qahtani, including her age and the conditions of her detention.

🔴 تأكد لنا إصدار محكمة الاستئناف حكماً بالسجن ضد المعتقلة #نورة_بنت_سعيد_القحطاني بالسجن 45 عاماً بتهمة "انتهاك النظام العام باستخدام وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي". — معتقلي الرأي (@m3takl) August 30, 2022

Noura Al-Qahtani’s Twitter account

Nourah bint Saeed al-Qahtani runs an account on the Twitter platform, where she presents all her news and latest work in the field of education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to Arabic daily Elnassrnews, she constantly presents her opinion on all Saudi affairs and is followed by more than 6,000 Saudi people, but in the recent period, she was subjected to a lot of criticism after she tweeted on the platform that let to her arrest by the Saudi authorities.

فيديو | د. نورة القحطاني: المرأة السعودية عانت كثيرًا ولكنها كافحت واليوم تعيش أفضل حالاتها .. والمرأة الغربية تختلف عنها بهذا؟#الإخبارية#مسافة pic.twitter.com/3ph9LST64i — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) May 5, 2020

On Wednesday, August 31, Nourah Saeed al-Qahtani on Twitter said that there are accounts with fake names and managed from outside the Kingdom that used her name, and photo and published tweets and hashtags aimed at insulting the country.

“It is their usual lies and slanders, including the Guardian newspaper and Al-Hurra channel. This is the biggest evidence of the falsity of paid media. May God protect you, Great Saudi Arabia, and preserve our wise leadership,” she said.

هناك حسابات في تويتر بأسماء وهمية وتُدار من خارج المملكة استخدمت اسمي وصورتي ونشرت تغريدات و وسوم هدفها الإساءة لوطني، وهو كذبهم وافتراءاتهم المعهودة ومنها صحيفة الجارديان وقناة الحرة، هذا أكبر دليل على زيف الإعلام المأجور. حفظك الله يا #السعودية_العظمى وحفظ قيادتنا الحكيمة. 🇸🇦 — د.نورة سعيد القحطاني (@algahtaninoura) August 31, 2022

Who is Nourah bint Saeed al-Qahtani?

As per media reports, Nourah bint Saeed al-Qahtani is an academic at the College of Arts, King Saudi University (KSU) and a writer in the cultural magazine of Arabic daily Al-Jazirah.

She belongs to the Al-Qahtan tribe, one of the most famous tribes in Saudi Arabia.

Nourah is a Professor of Modern Literature and Criticism. She has obtained her PhD in her thesis on the study and analysis of the reception of the Saudi novel in Arab and Western cultures from the perspective of reception and interpretation theories from the University of Leeds, UK.

She was on a scholarship from the Department of the Arabic language, College of Arts, King Saud University.

Here are some of the reactions of Twitter users to Nourah’s ruling

Just because a tweet #Saudi Arabia, Norah was sentenced to 45 years in prison. A false accusation that her account on social networking sites harms society. This is a terrorist charge to silence people.

#الحرية_لنوره_القحطاني

#نورة_بنت_سعيد_القحطاني

#nourah_saeed_alqahtani — SaeedR (@Saeedr00) August 30, 2022

if the country lose stability to anyone over his twitter criticism that mean that country have no stability to begin with, more like a banana republic.#nourah_saeed_alqahtani#الحرية_لنوره_القحطاني#نورة_بنت_سعيد_القحطاني https://t.co/YvBo05hF2H — الحرية لـ #سلمى_الشهاب (@SolidBoneSaw) August 30, 2022

إصدارت محكمة الاستئناف حكماً بالسجن ضد المعتقلة #نورة_بنت_سعيد_القحطاني بالسجن 45 عاماً بتهمة "انتهاك النظام العام باستخدام وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي"‼️

هذه الأحكام الجائرة ليس لها سوء تفسير واحد

يسعى النظام المساومة بها على ملف الإصلاحات لأغفال المجتمع الدولي عن الإصلاحات السياسية — حمود أبو مسمار (@ThayirAljanub) August 30, 2022

فقط في #السعودية الدوله تدعي انها تبحث عن الاصلاح و تحارب الفساد

و اذا تكلمت في تويتر عن الاصلاح و الفساد يتم اعتقالك و التنكيل بك و سجنك لمده قد تكون 34 سنه مثل الاخت #سلمى_شهاب او 45 سنه مثل الاخت #نورة_بنت_سعيد_القحطاني

و غيرهم الكثير لم نسمع عنهم💔#الحرية_لمعتقلي_الرأي — علي حسن سلوكه (@cena_toor) August 30, 2022

#السعودية

تصدر أحكام جائرة في حق النساء السعوديات بسبب تغريدة تخيل تغريدة عادية في تويتر تتسبب في الحكم على نورة بأكثر من مؤبد 45سنة سجن وقبلها سلمى34سنة وقبلهم لينا الشريف وما خفي أعظم يارب تفك أسرهم وتعجل بالفرج عن المحبوسين في🪚المهلكة🇸🇦#نورة_بنت_سعيد_القحطاني #سلمى_الشهاب pic.twitter.com/wG3haXqOJ5 — 7Mo0oD (@Free_Mubarky) August 30, 2022

This conviction of Nourah Al-Qahtani comes less than a month after another Saudi woman, Salma al-Shehab, was sentenced to 34 years in prison and given a further 34-year travel ban for following and retweeting activists on Twitter.

Wave of arrests

Since Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS, became the Saudi crown prince in June 2017, dozens of imams, women’s rights activists and members of the ruling royal family have been detained.

Among those arrested are prominent Islamic preachers Salman al-Awdah, Awad al-Qarni, Farhan al-Malki, Mostafa Hassan and Safar al-Hawali.

Similarly, this August, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Courts of Appeal sentenced a prominent former imam and preacher at the Grand Mosque in Makkah Sheikh Saleh Al Talib to ten years in prison.