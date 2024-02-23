Saudi’s NEOM launches Elanan, a unique wellness retreat

Riyadh: The Board of Directors of NEOM has announced Elanan, an exclusive guest retreat that redefines luxury and well-being experiences, set in the heart of nature. Its announcement marks the latest addition to NEOM – the evolving sustainable development taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia.

Situated on the pristine Gulf of Aqaba coastline where the mountains meet the sea, Elanan sensitively emerges from within its lush oasis surroundings, fed by ancient natural springs. Featuring 80 bespoke rooms and suites, the retreat is designed with well-being at its core, offering a unique nature resort that embraces all the senses.

Also Read Saudi Arabia’s first cultural summit in AlUla to be held from Feb 25

Elanan takes a modern approach to wellness, perfectly blending new technologies in a discreet luxurious setting that promotes relaxation and reflection. The signature facilities provide numerous options for guests to embrace themselves in tranquility, rest and recharge.

Take a look at Elanan, an exclusive wellness retreat set in the heart of nature – where the mountains meet the sea ⛰️🌊#Elanan #NEOM pic.twitter.com/gpoEuzTI48 — NEOM (@NEOM) February 21, 2024

Elanan’s architectural vision is underpinned by innovation and natural harmony. Utilizing ultra-modern design techniques, it creates intricate sculptures that delicately blend with the surrounding natural beauty. It boasts a contemporary aesthetic but retains a synergy with nature, creating a unique architectural experience for all to enjoy.

Guests can explore the large plazas, enjoy specialty private dining, find relaxation in the sun garden, or soak up the spectacular views from the top of the observation tower. From the moment visitors arrive, they begin a rejuvenating journey within the calming embrace of nature.

The revealing of Elanan follows the recent announcements of Leyja, Epicon, Siranna, Utamo, Norlana, Aquellum, Zardun, and Xaynor which are sustainable tourism destinations within the Gulf of Aqaba, all interlaced by NEOM’s commitment to sustainable development.

At Elanan, guests will always feel the calming embrace of nature, whether seeking relaxation in the sun garden or soaking up spectacular views from the observation tower.#Elanan #NEOM pic.twitter.com/VE1q0PARzv — NEOM (@NEOM) February 21, 2024