‘Save Congress’: Senior Telangana leaders revolt against Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Facing one crisis after the other, the Congress Party in Telangana is going through one more as senior Congress leaders, referring to themselves as the ‘real Congress,’ claimed that the party was being taken over by ‘outsiders’ and that they would not allow it to happen.

It was a sort of uprising against Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy, whom Congress leaders referred to as an outsider without naming him, but the comments clearly pointed to him. The leaders frequently used the term ‘outsiders’ to refer to the leaders who joined the Congress from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 2017.

Revanth Reddy is the most prominent of the Congress imports from TDP.

Senior leader Bhatti Vikramarka said that the two-hour meeting examined the ‘injustice’ done to the Congressmen in the new committee. He stated that he was not involved in the process and that his opinions were not taken into consideration. The conference resolved to go ahead with the ‘Save Congress’ campaign slogan. He also said that there is a concerted campaign in social media to undermine senior leaders and assassinate their character, which he described as ‘reprehensible’.

Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that 54 of the 108 positions announced went to TDP members.

Jagga Reddy questioned how they could be called coverts when they were attempting to salvage the party. The PCC and AICC in-charges did not denounce the social media onslaught directed at them. “Those who have switched four parties cannot instruct us how to operate in the party,” Mr. Rajanarsimha added, criticising Mr. Revanth Reddy. Mr. Yaskhi characterised the fight as ‘Real Congressmen Vs Outsiders’.

This comes at a time when Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is taking a monumental ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ walk across the country. All the senior leaders were seen together in bonhomie when the Wayanad MP was walking in Telangana last month.