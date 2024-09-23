‘Save dairy farmers,’ BJP urges Telangana CM

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, September 23, urged Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to save dairy farmers.

“The milk producers are facing hardship since they were not paid the costs of procuring milk for the past three months by the government-owned dairy firms,” said Gudur Narayan Reddy.

He claimed that the farmers who were engaged in dairy activity were forced to sell away their cattle to slaughterhouses as they were unable to feed them. The buffalos and cows were enfeebled as the farmers could not purchase the fodder.

“The chief minister said that previously, the government-owned Vijaya Dairy development company, used to pay the costs to the farmers for every fortnight promptly. However for the past three months, they were not receiving the bills, due to the reasons best known to the company,” Narayan remarked.

Also Read Telangana HC halts HYDRA demolitions around Durgam Cheruvu lake

Addressing the media, the BJP leader said that most farmers were in trouble as the loan waiver scheme had not reached them. At the same time, the government was not paying the Rythu Bharosa amounts to them. These have deprived them of the financial capabilities to continue their activities.

Narayan further said that the farmers have waited for three months for the payment of the costs. Now they are losing all hope of getting the money. The situation has reached a stage where there was no other way than to sell the cows and buffalos to the slaughterhouses.