Save Rukn-ud-Daula lake, Amjedullah appeals to Telangana govt

He said that the land mafia is systematically encroaching upon the 104-acre lake located on Shivrampally Lake

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st January 2024 9:09 pm IST
Amjedullah Khan
MBT spokesperson Amjedullah Khan

Hyderabad: Amjedullah Khan, Majlis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson, has appealed to the government to protect the Rukn-ud-Daula lake in Shivarampally village.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In a post on micro-blogging platform X, he appealed Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to defend the lake from the clutches of land grabbers.

He said that the land mafia is systematically encroaching upon the 104-acre lake located on Shivrampally Lake. Expressing discontent with the new government’s failure to address the issue and protect the 104-acre lake, he appealed to CM Revanth Reddy to take decisive action against the culprits and ensure the restoration of the water body.

MS Education Academy

Amjedullah Khan visited the area and inspected it along with some local residents. He said he will meet the officials concerned soon in this regard and if necessary would approach the High Court.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st January 2024 9:09 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button