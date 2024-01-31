Save Rukn-ud-Daula lake, Amjedullah appeals to Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Amjedullah Khan, Majlis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson, has appealed to the government to protect the Rukn-ud-Daula lake in Shivarampally village.

In a post on micro-blogging platform X, he appealed Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to defend the lake from the clutches of land grabbers.

.@revanth_anumula Sir, Rukn-ud-Daula lake at Shivrampally under Mailardevpally Police limits being enchroached by land grabbers, The said lake was built on 104 Acres during 1770 by Nawab Rukn-ud-Dowla the then Prime Minister of IIIrd Nizam Sikander Jah, but in nine years of… pic.twitter.com/IkARaDsohF — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) January 31, 2024

He said that the land mafia is systematically encroaching upon the 104-acre lake located on Shivrampally Lake. Expressing discontent with the new government’s failure to address the issue and protect the 104-acre lake, he appealed to CM Revanth Reddy to take decisive action against the culprits and ensure the restoration of the water body.

Amjedullah Khan visited the area and inspected it along with some local residents. He said he will meet the officials concerned soon in this regard and if necessary would approach the High Court.