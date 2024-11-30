‘Saving useless contestant’ Viewers slam Bigg Boss 18 makers

Mumbai: 8th week of Bigg Boss 18 is set to conclude with yet another dramatic Weekend Ka Vaar. Aditi Mistry was evicted last night, leaving viewers eager to see which contestant from the list of nominees would be eliminated next.

The nominated contestants this week included Tajinder Bagga, Sara Arfeen Khan, Karan Veer Mehra, Kashish Kapoor, Vivian Dsena, and Shrutika Arjun.

Tajinder Bagga Saved, Fans Irked

Among these, fans were quite sure that Tajinder Bagga will leave the house, as he was receiving the least number of votes. Fans of the show had been vocal about their dissatisfaction with Bagga’s performance, branding him as the “most boring” and “useless” contestant of the season.

His lack of strategy, entertainment value, and minimal contribution to the show have been a hot topic among viewers.

No Elimination in Bigg Boss 18 Week 8

However, much to everyone’s dismay, the makers decided to forego an elimination this week, leaving all the nominated contestants, including Bagga, safe.

🚨 No eviction in the Bigg Boss 18 house this week! Bagga Ji gets saved yet again. — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 30, 2024

This unexpected move has sparked outrage among fans, with many accusing the show’s makers of being biased toward Bagga. Social media has been flooded with tweets slamming the decision, with viewers questioning the reason behind saving a contestant they feel adds no value to the show.

Fans expressed their frustration, with some calling it a “waste of a week and their votes” and others accusing the producers of favoritism. One viewer tweeted, “Why are the makers so desperate to keep Tajinder Bagga? He is not entertaining and is the most irrelevant contestant this season!”

What are your thoughts on this week’s shocking twist? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.