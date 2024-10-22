‘Saw Prophet Muhammad…’: Pak star on why she quit acting

Islamabad: Over the years, many celebrities in the entertainment industry have made the life-changing decision to leave behind fame and fortune in pursuit of spiritual fulfillment. Stars like Sana Khan and Zaira Wasim made headlines for their decision to step away from showbiz to focus on their religious beliefs. Pakistani actress Zarnish Khan too joined them on this journey.

In 2023, Zarnish Khan shocked her fans by quitting the entertainment industry at the height of her career. In a recent interview on the YouTube show Unfold With Abby, she opened up about what led her to take this significant step.

Zarnish revealed that her decision to leave the glamorous world of acting came after she performed Umrah in February 2023 with her husband. She described the experience as transformative, saying that she had always felt a void in her life, even while enjoying success in the entertainment industry. Witnessing the deep spiritual connection of others during Umrah and later having a dream of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) became the turning point for her.

This spiritual experience prompted her to reevaluate her life and led her to fully embrace her faith, choosing to live by Islamic principles.

After returning from Umrah, Zarnish made her exit from the spotlight official by deleting all her previous photos and reels from her Instagram account. She wiped her social media presence of any content related to her showbiz career and replaced it with religious posts.

Zarnish Khan had been a prominent figure in the Pakistani television industry, starring in several hit dramas like Aye Zindagi, Susraal Mera, Sehra Main Safar, and Laaj. Her fans admired her for her talent and the versatility she brought to the screen. However, Zarnish has now chosen to focus on her spiritual journey, leaving behind the fame and attention that once defined her public image.