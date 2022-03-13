Say what? Nikki Tamboli to marry Pratik Sehajpal?

Mumbai: It’s raining love in telly town! From Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz-Rashmi Desai to Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat, Bigg Boss couples are leaving no stone unturned to shell out major couple goals. Are Pratik Sehajpal and Nikki Tamboli new lovebirds in TV industry? Read the story below.

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa along with ace director, film producer, and choreographer – Farah Khan are gearing up for their new comedy game show, ‘The Khatra Khatra Show.’ Premiering today, March 13, show will witness big TV actors participating in the most hilarious and fun but challenging tasks.

Nikki Tamboli and Pratik Sehajpal are among the first celebs who will be gracing the show. During a fun task- ‘The Puppet Date’ that was set for Nikki and Pratik, Nikki revealed her desire to marry Pratik Sehajpal. As part of the segment, Nikki and Pratik were tied to a string which was controlled by the puppet master Harsh and Bharti which was super hilarious.

After the date, Bharti asked Nikki if she would like to go on a second date with Pratik? To which Nikki replied, “I don’t just want to go on a date with Pratik, I want to marry him.” After hearing Niki’s proposal, Bharti asked Pratik – What’s your answer to Niki’s proposal… to which Pratik replied – “Mmmm…?”

Nikki Tamboli took part in Bigg Boss season 14. Pratik, on the other hand was seen in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 where he emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

Nikki is often seen expressing her love openely for Pratik. During her appearance on BB OTT too, she said, “Pratik is hot, cute and most importantly, single. And I am also single. So who knows we might connect.”

Fans are now wondering if there’s something cooking up in between the duo? What’s brewing?