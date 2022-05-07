SBI rolls out job vacancies, last date to apply soon

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has rolled out a list of vacancies for popular posts for various posts in different departments.

Online Registration of Application and Online Payment of Fee for various posts began from April 27 and will continue till May 17, 2022. The tentative date for online test to be held is June 25, 2022. Further, for downloading call letter for online test, the tentative date is June 16, 2022 onwards.

The last date of SBI SO Application for System Officer, Executive, Senior Executive, Senior Special Executive and Chief Information Security Officer is May 17, 2022.

Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order based on scores obtained in interview only. However, for the post of System Officer (Test Engineer and Web Developer), the he final merit list will be arrived at after aggregating the marks of Professional Knowledge test (out of 150 marks) and interview (out of 25 marks).

How to Apply:

Candidates should have valid email ID which should be kept active till the declaration of result. It will help him/her in getting call letter/ Interview advices etc. by email.

The candidates can apply online on SBI website on or before the last date.