SC agrees to hear plea by Editors Guild of India members against Manipur Police FIR

They had visited Manipur last month to study the media reportage of the ethnic violence and the circumstantial aspects.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 6th September 2023 11:20 am IST
supreme court
Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the writ petition filed by the president and three editors of the Editors Guild of India (EGI) challenging the FIR lodged by Manipur Police for releasing an alleged “biased and factually inaccurate” report on Manipur ethnic conflict.

The FIR was registered against the president of the EGI, and three editors — Seema Guha, Bharat Bhushan and Sanjay Kapoor.

Also Read
Full curfew reimposed in 5 valley districts of Manipur as preventive measure

The four had visited Manipur last month to study the media reportage of the ethnic violence and the circumstantial aspects.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 6th September 2023 11:20 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button