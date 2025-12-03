SC allows entry of pregnant woman, her child into India from Bangladesh

The top court said they would eventually be brought back to Delhi from where they were picked up and deported to Bangladesh.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd December 2025 2:26 pm IST|   Updated: 3rd December 2025 2:39 pm IST
Supreme Court
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed on “humanitarian grounds” the entry of a pregnant woman and her eight-year-old child into India, months after they were pushed into Bangladesh.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked the West Bengal government to take care of the minor and directed the chief medical officer of Birbhum district to provide all possible medical assistance to the pregnant woman Sunali Khatun.

The bench noted the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that the competent authority has agreed to allow the woman and her child into the country purely on humanitarian grounds and they would be kept under surveillance.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Sanjay Hegde urged the court that there were others also, including Sunali’s husband who are in Bangladesh and need to be brought back to India for which Mehta may seek further instruction.

Mehta contended that he would be contesting their claim of being Indian citizens and maintained that they were Bangladeshi nationals and it was only humanitarian grounds that the union government was allowing the woman and her child into India.

The woman’s father alleged that the families, working as daily wage earners in Sector 26 of the Rohini area in Delhi for over two decades, were picked up by police on June 18 on suspicion of being Bangladeshis and subsequently pushed across the border on June 27.

