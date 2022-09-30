SC-appointed committee seeks info from Hyderabad Cricket Association

Hyderabad: The supervisory committee appointed by the Supreme Court of India to monitor the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), asked the organisation to furnish details of all registered clubs which are its members.

The committee, headed by Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau director general Anjani Kumar, sought details of name and address of the club, details of office bearers, registration type, bank details, by-laws, audit report, email IDs and website of the HCA, etc. It also sought addresses of the grounds where players practice and their names along with other details of HCA associated cricketers.

HCA secretary, Mohammed Azharuddin, was asked to furnish details before 3 rd October.

Anjani Kumar said, “We have started the measures to make systemic improvements in the HCA. Cricket is a passion for millions of people in Telangana . Many poor players from rural and urban areas have great talents . If we make systemic improvements in the HCA such youth will get opportunities to show their talent.”

Seven persons were injured during a stampede that occured during issue of tickets (offline) at the Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad last week. The police booked three cases against the Hyderabad Cricket Association.