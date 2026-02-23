SC asks HC to decide bail plea of Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s wife

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday, February 23, asked the Delhi High Court to decide within three weeks the bail plea of Leena Paulose, wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, in a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh noted the submission of the lawyer appearing for Paulose that the bail plea was pending for over one year before the high court.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Paulose seeking expeditious hearing of her bail plea.

Delhi Police has booked Chandrashekar for allegedly duping the wives of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore.

Several separate investigations against him in the country are currently underway.

Chandrasekhar and Paulose, who are also facing proceedings in a money laundering case of the Enforcement Directorate, were arrested by Delhi Police in the extortion case.

The police have also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.

Delhi Police alleged Paulose, Chandrashekar and other accused persons used hawala routes and created shell companies to park the money received as proceeds of crime.

