SC collegium gives nod for appointing 8 judicial officers as Allahabad HC judges

The appointments relate to Jitendra Kumar Sinha, Abdul Shahid, Anil Kumar-X, Tej Pratap Tiwari, Sandeep Jain, Avnish Saxena, Madan Pal Singh and Harvir Singh.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th April 2025 2:33 pm IST
Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of eight judicial officers as judges in the Allahabad High Court.

The collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna held its meeting on April 2 following which an official statement read, “The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on April 2, 2025 has approved the proposal for appointment of the following judicial officers as judges of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad.”

The appointments relate to Jitendra Kumar Sinha, Abdul Shahid, Anil Kumar-X, Tej Pratap Tiwari, Sandeep Jain, Avnish Saxena, Madan Pal Singh and Harvir Singh.

