SC collegium recommends 19 additional judges of 3 HCs to be made permanent

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, on Wednesday recommended appointment of five additional judges of the Madras High Court, four additional judges of the Bombay High Court, and 10 additional judges of the Allahabad High Court as permanent judges.

The collegium, in a statement, said: “The Collegium resolves to recommend that (1) Justice Sundaram Srimathy (2) Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy (3) Justice R. Vijayakumar (4) Justice Mohammed Shaffiq & (5) Justice J. Sathya Narayana Prasad, Additional Judges be appointed as Permanent Judges of the Madras High Court against the existing vacancies.”

“On 21 November 2022, the Collegium of the Madras High Court unanimously recommended the above-named five Additional Judges for appointment as Permanent Judges of that High Court. The Chief Minister and the Governor of Tamil Nadu have concurred with the recommendation.”

In another statement, it said: “The Collegium resolves to recommend that Justices (1) Rajesh Narayandas Laddha, (2) Sanjay Ganpatrao Mehare, (3) Govinda Ananda Sanap, and (4) Shivkumar Ganpatrao Dige, Additional Judges, be appointed as Permanent Judges of the High Court of Bombay against the existing vacancies.”

The collegium, also comprising Justices S.K. Kaul and K.M. Joseph, said it has scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record including the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file.

“In order to ascertain the fitness and suitability of the above-named Additional Judges for being appointed as Permanent Judges, consultation was held in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure with Judges of the Supreme Court conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Bombay. The Committee constituted in terms of the Resolution dated 26 October 2017 of the Supreme Court Collegium to assess the judgments of the above-named Additional Judges, has submitted its report,” said the statement published on the apex court website.

In another statement, the collegium said: “The Collegium resolves to recommend that S/Shri Justices (1) Chandra Kumar Rai, (2) Krishan Pahal, (3) Sameer Jain, (4) Ashutosh Srivastava, (5) Subhash Vidyarthi, (6) Brij Raj Singh, (7) Shree Prakash Singh, (8) Vikas Budhwar, (9) Om Prakash Tripathi, and (10) Vikram D. Chauhan, Additional Judges, be appointed as Permanent Judges of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad against the existing vacancies.”

In a separate statement, the collegium recommended that Justice Amit Sharma, Additional Judge, be appointed as a Permanent Judge of the High Court of Delhi against an existing vacancy.