Swami Prasad Maurya, Mahant Raju Das come to blows at TV conclave

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th February 2023 10:04 pm IST
IANS

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya and Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya came to blows in the lobby of a five-star hotel here on Wednesday.

The two were there to attend a news conclave organised by a TV channel during which they got into a heated argument which turned physical. The security personnel rushed in to separate the two.

Also Read
MP: BJP man injured while trying to catch ball hit by Scindia at newly-built stadium

Das had recently announced a reward of Maurya’s head after the latter made some objectionable remarks on Ramcharitmanas.

The Mahant later claimed that he was attacked by the SP leader’s supporters and said that he would lodge a complaint against Maurya.

Maurya was not available for comment.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th February 2023 10:04 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button