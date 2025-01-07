SC Collegium recommends transfers of CJ of Telangana, Bombay HCs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday recommended the transfer of Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya to the Delhi HC.

Born on June 16, 1965, Justice Upadhyaya was appointed as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court in November 2011 and took oath as the permanent Judge of Allahabad HC in August 2013.

He took oath as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court on July 29, 2023. Last month, the Centre issued a notification appointing Justice Vibhu Bakhru as Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, shortly after the elevation of then Chief Justice Manmohan to the apex court.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Vibhu Bakhru, Judge of the Delhi High Court, to perform the duties of office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from the date Shri Justice Manmohan, Chief Justice, Delhi High Court relinquishes charge of his office consequent upon his elevation as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India,” a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice had said.

Article 223 empowers the President to appoint any puisne judge as acting Chief Justice when “the office of Chief Justice of a High Court is vacant or when any such Chief Justice is, by reason of absence or otherwise, unable to perform the duties of his office”.

On Tuesday, the SC Collegium also recommended that Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Alok Aradhe be transferred to the Bombay HC.

Born on April 13, 1964, Justice Aradhe was appointed as an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in December 2009 and took oath as the permanent Judge in February 2011.

He took oath as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court on July 23, 2023.