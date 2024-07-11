SC collegium recommends two names for elevation as apex court judges

The other members of the top court collegium are justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant and Hrishikesh Roy.

Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Thursday recommended to the Centre the names of high court judges N Kotiswar Singh and R Mahadevan for elevation to the apex court.

While Justice Singh is currently the Chief Justice of the High Court for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Mahadevan is the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

“In view of the foregoing, the collegium resolves to recommend that the appointment of the above persons be made in the following order of seniority: (i) Justice N Kotiswar Singh, and (ii) Justice R Mahadevan,” said the collegium resolution uploaded on the top court’s website.

The apex court, which has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the CJI, has 32 judges at present.

