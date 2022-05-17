SC collegium recommends Ujjal Bhuyan as Telangana chief justice

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court collegium has recommended Justice Ujjal Bhuyan for the position of chief justice (CJ) for the Telangana high court.

The collegium recommended the current CJ of Telangana, Satish Chandra Sharma, be transferred to the Delhi high court as the chief justice.

Ujjal Bhuyan was appointed as Additional Judge of Guwahati High Court on October 17, 2011 and confirmed on March, 20 2013. He was closely associated with the Judicial Academy in Assam and the National Law University, Guwahati.

Satish Chandra Sharma was Karnataka high court’s acting chief justice. He previously worked for the Madhya Pradesh High Court, where he was appointed as an additional judge on January 18, 2008, and then as a permanent judge on January 15, 2010.

On December 31, 2020, he was appointed as a judge of the Karnataka High Court, and he took his oath on January 4, 2021.

Following the nomination of Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India, Justice Sharma was named acting chief justice of the Karnataka high court on August 31, 2021.

It is important to note that until the notification of appointment comes through from the Central government, the said recommendations will not be carried out.