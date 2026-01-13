SC delivers split verdict on Section 17A of Prevention of Corruption Act

The case will now be placed before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for forming a larger bench to hear the matter again for a final decision.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th January 2026 12:49 pm IST
Supreme Court
Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday delivered a split verdict on the constitutional validity of a 2018 provision of the anti-graft law which mandates prior sanction before initiating a probe against a government servant in a corruption case.

While Justice BV Nagarathna said Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act is unconstitutional and needs to be struck down, Justice KV Viswanathan held the provision as constitutional while stressing on the need to protect honest officers.

Requirement of prior sanction is contrary to the Prevention of Corruption Act, forecloses inquiry and protects corrupt, Justice Nagarathna said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Justice Viswanathan said striking down section 17A will be akin to throwing the baby out with the bath water and the “cure will be worse than the disease”.

The case will now be placed before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for forming a larger bench to hear the matter again for a final decision.

Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, introduced in July 2018, bars any “enquiry or inquiry or investigation” against a public servant for recommendations made in discharge of official duties without prior approval from the competent authority.

MS Admissions 2026-27

The top court‘s judgement came on a PIL filed by NGO ‘Centre for Public Interest Litigation’ (CPIL) against the validity of amended section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th January 2026 12:49 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button