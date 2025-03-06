SC demands Saheb Nagar land records in Salar Jung heirs’ case

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court has directed the Telangana government to produce the original records related to a land dispute involving 102 acres of forest land in Survey Number 201/1, located in Kalan village under Saheb Nagar, Hyderabad.

The land is claimed by the heirs of Nawab Mir Yousuf Ali Khan, Salar Jung III, who served as the Prime Minister during the 7th Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan’s reign.

The dispute began when the Forest Settlement Officer issued orders to transfer the land to the heirs of Salar Jung-3, prompting the Telangana government to challenge these orders in court.

The case was initially heard by the Telangana High Court, which ruled in favor of the heirs. However, the state government appealed this decision in the Supreme Court.

A bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and SV Bhatti heard the appeal and ordered the state government to submit the original records related to the claim petition filed by the heirs.

The court expressed concern over the incomplete material presented and noted that decisions cannot be made without thorough documentation.

The state government’s Additional Solicitor General, Aishwarya Bhati, requested time to present arguments and assured the court that all relevant details would be provided. The hearing has been adjourned until April 8.

In a related development, the court also noted that the claim petition, which was only a page and a half long, led to a 70-page order from the High Court.

The judges questioned whether state governments sometimes attempt to obtain approval through such incomplete submissions.