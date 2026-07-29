SC dismisses former AP minister’s plea seeking anticipatory bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday, July 29, dismissed a plea filed by former Andhra Pradesh minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the AP liquor transportation scam.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana upheld the order passed by the Telangana High Court.

The counsel appearing for Rao claimed that he had no connection with the scam and cited his health condition while seeking anticipatory bail.

The Telangana High Court had on July 3 dismissed Rao’s anticipatory bail petition.

The liquor transportation case is being investigated under a separate Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and is distinct from the main Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case.

The case relates to the alleged manipulation of the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation (APSBCL) liquor transportation tender process between 2020 and 2024.