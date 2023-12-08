SC dismisses PIL seeking to limit expenses by political parties in election campaigns

The petition also demanded that campaigning through paid newspapers, media or social media should be stopped within 48 hours of the election.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 8th December 2023 8:29 pm IST
SC dismisses 'publicity interest petition' for Hindu religion protection
Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a direction to the Election Commission to fix the limit of expenses by the political parties in poll campaigns.

A bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, orally observed that the plea raises issues relating to policy matters or legislative changes.

Also Read
Post election results, ensuing rally has steam to continue

“How can we entertain a petition like this? We cannot command the Parliament to enact a law on this subject,” the bench said.

MS Education Academy

It ordered: “We are not inclined to entertain the petition under Article 32 of the Constitution. The petition is accordingly dismissed.”

The plea, filed by a resident of Haryana’s Sonipat, stated that despite having sufficient provisions in the law, the money spent on campaigning in elections is much beyond the prescribed limit in the statutes. It sought a direction that the Election Commission should calculate the expenses of the election from the date of nomination of candidates and must fix the limit of expenses by the political parties.

The petition also demanded that campaigning through paid newspapers, media or social media should be stopped within 48 hours of the election.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 8th December 2023 8:29 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button