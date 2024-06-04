SC disposes of Sisodia’s bail pleas in excise policy cases by CBI, ED

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of the Special Leave Petitions filed by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, seeking bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta said that they have dictated the draft order in chambers and the final copy of the order copy will be uploaded on the website of the apex court.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, opposing Sisodia’s plea, made an undertaking before the top court that the final charge sheet/complaint in the excise policy case would be filed by July 3.

On May 21, the Delhi High Court denied bail to the senior AAP leader, saying that he failed to pass the triple test for grant of bail in the corruption case and the twin conditions required under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

A bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the High Court, however, clarified that he could continue to meet his ailing wife every week, on the same terms as set earlier by the trial court.

In March, the Supreme Court dismissed the curative petitions filed by Sisodia against the dismissal of his review pleas against its 2023 verdict denying him bail in connection with the liquor policy case.

In its judgment delivered on October 30, 2023, the top court denied bail to Sisodia but said that if the trial proceeds slowly in the next three months, he may apply for bail afresh.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, of Rouse Avenue Court, had, on April 30, refused to grant bail to Sisodia who was seeking regular bail a second time. During the trial court’s decision to deny bail, it was noted that delays in the case proceedings were largely due to actions attributable to Sisodia himself, dismissing his claims of undue delay.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court last week extended till July 6 the judicial custody of Sisodia in the excise policy case being probed by the CBI.