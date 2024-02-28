SC extends protection to BRS MLC Kavitha from ED action

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended protection, till March 13, to BRS MLC K. Kavitha from action by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which has summoned her in connection with the ongoing probe into the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case.

At the request made by the senior counsel appearing for the petitioner, a bench headed over by Justice Bela M Trivedi ordered the matter to be listed high on board after two weeks.

In an earlier hearing, the financial probe agency had apprised the top court that the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is avoiding the summons issued to her by it.

“She is avoiding summons. She is not appearing,” Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the ED, had apprised a bench headed over by Justice Trivedi.

In interim relief for Kavitha, the Supreme Court in September last year had asked the ED to not insist for her appearance in the ongoing probe against the AAP-led Delhi government’s now scrapped liquor policy till the next date of listing.

The BRS leader has petitioned the Supreme Court challenging the summons issued to her and has sought for protection against arrest.