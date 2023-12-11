SC extends till Dec 14 interim bail of AAP leader Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended till December 14 its order granting interim bail on medical grounds to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in connection with a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The matter came up for hearing before a Division Bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and SC Sharma.

At the very outset, Justice Trivedi told Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Jain, that the plea has come in regular court.

Singhvi requested for an adjournment saying that the matter has been heard in part by the special Bench headed by Justice AS Bopanna and he will have to mention it before the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud for listing before the appropriate Bench.

The top court decided to adjourn the proceedings till December 14 and extended the interim relief.

In an earlier hearing, the Justice Trivedi-led Bench had remarked that it will have to see whether the interim order granting bail on medical grounds could continue for that long.

In response, Singhvi had contended that a “reasoned” interim order could not be vacated by a different Bench when a special Bench notified by the CJI had partly heard the matter at length.

The apex court in May this year had initially released Jain for six weeks on interim bail, saying a citizen has the right to receive treatment of his choice in a private hospital at his own expense but imposed various conditions, including a ban on talking with the media and leaving Delhi without permission.

The AAP leader had moved the top court seeking bail in money laundering cases by the ED, challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea.

In April, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of Jain stating that the applicant is an influential person and can tamper with evidence.