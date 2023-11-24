SC extends till Dec 4 interim bail of AAP leader Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday extended till December 4 its order granting interim bail on medical grounds to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in connection with a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

At the very outset, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Jain, apprised a bench comprising Justices Bela M. Trivedi and S.C. Sharma that the matter was shown to be listed after November 28 before a special bench headed by Justice A.S. Bopanna.

Hearing this, Justice Trivedi, who is also a part of the two-judge special bench, said that the bail plea could be taken up for hearing on December 5.

However, considering the non-availability of Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju on the said date, the bench fixed the matter for hearing on December 4.

Also Read Jail ‘extortion’: CBI seeks sanction to file FIR against Satyendar Jain

It clarified that the special bench would assemble on that day after the normal work of bench(es) comprising Justices Bopanna and Trivedi was over.

In an earlier hearing, proceedings were adjourned and the interim bail granted to the AAP leader was ordered to be continued till November 24.

The Supreme Court in May this year had initially granted interim bail to Jain for six weeks, saying a citizen has a right to receive treatment of his choice in a private hospital at his own expense but imposed various conditions, including a bar on talking with the media and leaving Delhi without permission.

The AAP leader had moved the top court seeking bail in money laundering cases by the ED, challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea. In April, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of Jain stating that the applicant is an influential person and can tamper with evidence.