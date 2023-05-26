SC grants interim bail to ex-Delhi min Satyendar Jain on medical grounds

The Supreme Court on Friday granted a six-week interim bail to former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds after he collapsed in a bathroom of the Tihar Jail.

The apex court has asked the AAP leader to not talk to the media during his interim bail period.

The court has allowed Satyendar Jain to undergo treatment in the hospital of his choice and has asked him to produce medical records.

Jain was first admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital, on Thursday, after he fell in the bathroom of Tihar Jail due to dizziness. He was later shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital with breathing problems and is reported: “critically ill”.

The AAP has alleged that Jain earlier too had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury.