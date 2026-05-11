SC grants interim relief to Congress MLA in Sringeri recount case

New Delhi: In a major relief to Congress leader TD Rajegowda, who had recently lost his MLA position following a recount of postal ballots in the Sringeri Assembly constituency, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Karnataka High Court order directing recounting of votes and allowed him to continue as MLA until further hearing.

The apex court issued notice to the Election Commission of India and adjourned the matter to May 21. With the interim stay order, the status quo in the constituency will continue, effectively restoring Rajegowda’s position as the sitting legislator. The development also comes as a temporary setback for BJP leader DN Jeevaraj, who had been declared elected after the recount and had recently taken oath as MLA.

The Supreme Court heard a petition filed by Rajegowda challenging the Karnataka High Court’s order that had directed recounting of postal ballots in the 2023 Assembly election. During the hearing, the court stayed both the High Court verdict and all subsequent proceedings arising out of the recount exercise.

The bench also directed the Election Commission to submit relevant recount records and documents before the next hearing scheduled for May 21.

The controversy began after the Karnataka High Court ordered a recounting of postal ballots following allegations raised by BJP candidate DN Jeevaraj regarding irregularities in the counting process during the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election in the Sringeri constituency.

In the original election held in 2023, Congress candidate Rajegowda had defeated Jeevaraj by a margin of 201 votes. However, after the recount in 2026, the result changed dramatically, with BJP’s Jeevaraj emerging victorious by 52 votes.

Rajegowda subsequently approached the Supreme Court, questioning the validity of the recount process. He argued that nearly 255 postal ballots that had earlier been considered valid during the original counting were later declared invalid during the recount. The Congress leader contended that the sudden change in the classification of ballots raised serious doubts over the legality and transparency of the process.

Following the recount verdict, the Election Commission officially declared Jeevaraj as the elected MLA and issued him the certificate of election. He had also taken the oath as a legislator after nearly two-and-a-half years.

However, with the Supreme Court now ordering maintenance of status quo and granting interim relief, Rajegowda will continue to function as the MLA representing the Sringeri constituency until the matter is decided further.

The politically sensitive case has attracted significant attention in Karnataka as it could have wider implications for election disputes and postal ballot scrutiny procedures in future elections.